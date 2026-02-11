These are the two controversial traits that’ll get you on Single’s Inferno, according to a producer

You know the elephant in the room with Single’s Inferno? The thing everyone watching at home is thinking, but no one from production ever really says? Well… they finally said it.

A producer has openly explained what actually gets someone cast on the show, and yes, it’s exactly what you suspect.

As the series has grown bigger, the casting process has become more strategic. The team isn’t just looking for people who look good walking across a beach in slow motion. They’re looking for contestants who will actually do something once they get there.

And the result? Two very specific traits that feel a little blunt when you hear them spelled out…

A glimpse at the Single’s Inferno casting process

Producer Kim Jae-won says “character is at the heart” of Single’s Inferno, which is why casting is treated like the main event, not an admin task.

Apparently, it’s not about good people vs bad people, but chemistry.

Kim puts it plainly. There’s “good chemistry and bad chemistry,” and the only way to see lots of different dynamics is to cast lots of different people.

That thinking is a big reason season five went bigger. According to TIME, Season one started with six women and six men, then the show expanded, and season five landed at seven women and eight men, basically upping the odds of unexpected connections.

But the wildest part? Kim admits producers can get tricked in interviews. Someone might seem like a total conversational slayer in casting… then arrive on Inferno and turn awkwardly silent, or lose that spark they promised on paper.

So for season five, they added an extra hurdle in the form of a mock interview designed to resemble the type of island talk contestants actually have to do.

These are the traits required to get on the show

Okay, so the controversial traits required to bag a spot on Single’s Inferno?

The show’s producer, Kim, says that from season one, the most important qualities they looked for were “charm and attractiveness.”

Not “nice,” not “ready for love,” not “emotionally mature.” Just… hot with vibes.

But, as the show evolved, the producers realised looks alone don’t carry a whole season.

Kim says the “power of communication” became crucial, contestants need to communicate with the cast and “from the bottom of their hearts.”

Per NME, earlier producers said they had “no restrictions” about whether contestants were ordinary people or linked to entertainment, they didn’t care if someone had a public profile, YouTube, or industry ties, as long as they fit the show’s vibe.

But there was an expectation. Even since day one, they wanted people who knew their own charms and were honest.

