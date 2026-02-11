Ever wondered why the Love Is Blind pods aren’t square? It turns out there’s an actual reason

Have you ever wondered whilst watching Love Is Blind why the pods are hexagonal instead of square? Well, it turns out there is an actual reason for that.

Production designer Dave Edwards revealed all in an interview with Variety, as well as explaining why the pods are designed to be side by side.

He explained: “There was room in between them for practical reasons. Acoustically we didn’t want them sharing walls because if you think of your house, if you share a wall you can still hear things.”

“But then also for camera reasons: we needed to put camera people back behind glass walls.”

Dave also noted how proud he was of the corridors he left between the Love Is Blind pods, saying: “In terms of lining them up, the vision with that was we really wanted that corridor to be a very vital part of the show where you could see the daters going in and out of the rooms and you could see their expressions as they come out.

“We wanted to make that an interesting space so that when they came out of the pod, you have that connection between daters at times.”

And whilst they did originally design the pods to be square and have the cast talk to the other person through a screen opposite them, they realised it wouldn’t work with the camera angles they needed.

Dave elaborated, saying that the director told them where he needed the angles for the cameras, he continued: “We found, ‘What if we rounded off the corners where the cameras are going to be so he can get those camera angles?’ Once we did, that we said, ‘What if we take the corners out of the other sides as well?’

“What we found in collaborating with each other was as we took the diagonals out of the corners, it made it a more comfortable atmosphere. It softened the room in an unimaginable way from where we had started.”

