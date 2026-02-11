All the unfortunate signs that Min-gee and Seung-il have split up since Single’s Inferno

Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il may have been endgame on Single’s Inferno season five, but there’s loads of signs they’ve split up since the show ended. For starters, they did not give off couple vibes on the reunion trailer, while several other couples look loved-up.

Seung-il said he felt comfortable around Min-gee, yet there’s not a sign of romance between them at the trailer. They seem really distant, based on the editing, with people saying they “feel forced” and noticing how he apparently quickly pulled away from holding her hand.

There’s also a clip of Min-gee chatting to Choi Mina Sue for a heart-to-heart, telling her she meant what she said on the show. Min-gee and Seung-il are also stood really far apart from each other on the reunion poster, which gives away how they may have ended.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김민지 KIMMINGEE🇰🇷 (@arb0r_day)

However, there’s also signs they stayed together, which is giving us hope. This includes how Seung-il liked a post related to Min-gee not that long ago, that they were wearing matching bracelets during the photoshoot, and that she wore his blue jacket in a November post.

People also noticed the way Min-gee looked at Seung-il when they were recreating the hoodie scene and how his ears were going red. And when they were sitting during the interview, their knees were touching and they were sitting close, despite having a lot of space.

Apparently, Seung-il was spotted going to her track and field race, which is a really good sign! So let’s not shut down the possibility of them being together, even though they seem like they hate each other’s guts on the trailer. It could all be down to editing.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.