All the juicy gossip from the Single’s Inferno reunion trailer, from hand-holding to drama

The Single’s Inferno season five reunion trailer is officially out, and ready to hit Netflix on Valentine’s Day: February 14th. There’s one couple holding hands, another feeding each other at the dinner table, and some who look like they’re only friends nowadays.

Jo-Igeon opens up to Go-eun

Woo-sung Min is who Kim Go-eun ultimately ended up choosing, but it looks like there is something going on between her and Jo I-geon. He told her he’s been thinking about her, before she replied, “Maybe I should have tried to get closer to you.”

Hee-sun Park and Su-been hold hands

Hee-sun Park and Su-been are romantic with each other, with him telling her, “I want to get to know you better. Seems like I’m still interested in you,” and then later trying to hold her hand. She asks him, “What are you doing?” and he says, “What do you mean?”

Mina Sue and Samuel Lee seem like mates

Mina Sue and Samuel Lee aren’t giving romance at all, as they arrive with quite a lot of distance between them. When they watch back the show, Mina Sue cringes and asks, “Can we take a little break?” They don’t hug or show romance at all, but do sit next to each other.

Mina Sue and Min-gee have a chat

The dreaded chat between Choi Mina Sue and Min-gee had to happen, and boy, did they have one. Min-gee told Mina Sue: “Thanks for reaching out. Thank you. I truly meant it back then.” It comes after their tension on the show, as they both liked Seung-il.

Joo-young and Jae-jin feed each other

Although there seems to be a little drama between Joo-young and Jae-jin, they end up feeding each other food in front of everyone. He had to put his hand up and tell her, “I can explain,” while she says it seems like she was “under a love spell.”

