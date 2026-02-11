Single’s Inferno’s Igeon was apparently dating Lana from Eden 2, but why did they break up?

Jo I-geon tried to find love on Single’s Inferno, but people remember how he starred on Eden 2 with a girl called Lana. They went their separate ways years before the Netflix dating show, even though they shared a load of seriously sweet photos once filming ended.

He was loyal to her all throughout the series, even though both he and Lana picked different people at one point. They later shared photos of them both sharing a cigarette and hugging each other, which were taken by a professional photographer who captures couples.

Igeon only followed Lana on Weibo. They were last spotted together in January 2023, and now they don’t even follow each other on social media, so it looks like they broke up not long after. However, during a social media live, Lana confirmed they never dated.

this is so hot my god hold awn lana and egeon really said fuck that shitty dating show with their shitty script 😭 #eden2 pic.twitter.com/taaQS3Z4op — paula (@makimaseulgi) January 7, 2023

It is believed that Igeon and Lana split, before he got a new girlfriend, who he is no longer with. Lana had never posted any photos with a man onto her socials before those iconic photos, so everyone knew it was serious between them at the time.

He also deleted his Instagram at the time. They both came out to admit the show was heavily scripted, which is why they were apparently encouraged to pick different partners, and although he was told to choose the other girl for the final selection, he still chose Lana.

Egeon and Lana posted on Weibo that it was scripted on Eden 2 and that it wasn’t their choice. They didn’t confirm their relationship, but they were spotted together many times, and so it’s believed their on-screen romance simply just fizzled out in the real world.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.