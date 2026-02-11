Here’s what tragically happened to Emma Betsinger’s scarred arm on Love Is Blind

She was only seven at the time

Love Is Blind season 10 cast member Emma Betsinger has emotionally opened up in the pods about exactly what happened to her scarred arm.

Whilst in the pods nobody could see her arm, but it was something she wanted to open up about before any in-person reveals.

She explained that when she was just three years old she got adopted from China and has no idea who her biological parents actually are. She was raised in Ohio by her adoptive parents, but when she was born she had birthmarks all over her arm.

It was discovered that these were vert high-risk and precancerous, and by the age of seven she’d already had to undergo 10 surgeries in order to remove the birthmarks on her body, and still had to get annual checks for melanoma.

As a result of the intensive surgeries Emma Betsinger had to have at such a young age, her arm scarred, something the Love Is Blind cast member opened up about feeling self conscious of when it comes to dating.

She told Tudum: “That’s why I didn’t date in middle school or high school a lot,” she says. “Getting into college and coming into my own, I also definitely became very self-aware of what my body looked like.

“Meeting someone out in the wild, they ask [me about them], but it wouldn’t be like, ‘Tell me more.’ It’s more like, ‘What happened to your arm?’”

She explained that she’s never felt able to bring her “true self” to previous relationship as a reszult of the scarring on her arm, as well as the issues she faces in being a Chinese adoptee raised in a white family.

She continued: “I love my family, but [being adopted] was definitely something that integrated into how my identity and my self-esteem were formed.

“I had these things I wanted to talk about [in romantic relationships], but I was so afraid that if I did, they would run away. And so I kept at surface level, and I think that also did me a disservice because I was hiding a very major part of who I was, and what I wanted my partner to share with me.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.