Omg, Jae-jin and Joo-young finally reveal if they’re still together after Single’s Inferno

If you’ve watched Single’s Inferno from the early Song Ji-a days to the more emotionally layered later seasons, you’ll know the show has a pattern.

There’s usually a whole lot of flirtation on the island, a romantic finale pick… and then radio silence.

Very few couples survive the jump from Inferno to real life. That’s why season five’s Kim Jae-jin and Lee Joo-young have our attention in a major way.

Their connection wasn’t built on jealousy edits or Paradise flexes, but on quiet consistency. So when the reunion finally aired, all eyes were on them. Has their steady island romance translated off-camera, or was it another almost-love story?

Jae-jin and Joo-young’s journey wasn’t all smooth

On the island, Jae-jin and Joo-young’s connection built slowly in a way that felt pretty grown-up.

Contemporary dancer Jae-jin had that quietly confident energy, while craft artist Joo-young matched him with a thoughtful, observant vibe. Their chemistry wasn’t loud, more like a steady “I see you” kind of romance.

That said, ‘low-drama’ didn’t mean ‘no obstacles’. A big test came when other people entered the picture.

Jae-jin had moments where he explored other connections (because Inferno literally encourages it), and Joo-young also had a potential pull toward Hyun-jae.

All of this was addressed during the show’s finale series. The cast had to watch some “embarrassing” moments back.

Plus, the whole Hyun-jae and Joo-young thing was addressed.

“Up until the campfire, it was Jae-jin,” Joo-young said during episode two of the Netflix show’s reunion series.

“But, I got the chance to talk with Hyun-jae while Jae-jin was gone.”

She explained how she did feel a connection with Hyun-jae. And, Hyun-jae said that the “campfire hit him hard.”

Jae-jin savagely said in a confessional that if Joo-young was going to fall for someone like Hyun-jae, “who went all in,” then they wouldn’t be a good match.

“I kind of looked down on him,” he added.

But, he admitted that watching the show as a viewer, he’s “surprised” she didn’t fall for Hyun-jae, adding that he felt “grateful.”

Are Jae-jin and Joo-young still together?

Okay, here’s what the reunion revealed… Jae-jin and Joo-young have stayed close after the show.

They revealed in confessionals that they’ve kept in touch regularly and even shown up for each other in real life.

Jae-jin said he attended Joo-young’s art exhibition, and Joo-young attended his dance performances.

Jae-jin also revealed that he’s serious about wanting to get to know Joo-young more, while Joo-young shared that they both agreed they want to make it last a long time and get along well.

He admitted he’s “developed feelings for” Joo-young, and they’re both looking to the future with one another in mind. Now, if that’s couple-coded, I don’t know what is?!

Still, they didn’t slap a big public label on it. They didn’t go fully official with an IG post (yet), but the reunion made it pretty clear they’re one of the only Single’s Inferno pairs still standing.

