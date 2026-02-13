Inside rumours Kim Min-gee and Hyun-jae are apparently dating after Single’s Inferno

Kim Min-gee‘s relationship with Song Seung-il did not work out, even though she picked him in the Single’s Inferno finale. In a twist of events though, she is now apparently dating Hyun-jae, or at least flirting heavily with each other on socials, and everyone’s noticed.

They were allegedly spotted holding hands on a walk, according to sources, and have now been seen sending public flirty messages. However, Hyun-jae is rumoured to be in a relationship with a new girl, which could be who people thought he was holding hands with.

She was cheering for him on the last game of season five, while her ex, Seung-il, is following everyone except for Hyun-jae and Min-gee. And if you remember the beginning of the season, Hyun-jae gave Min-gee the other yellow chocolate heart to show his interest!

It turns out they are just friends for now, but people still want them to date. Min-gee asked him on Instagram, “Mr. Yoon Hyun-jae, there’s a rumour going round saying that we’re dating. What do you think?” He then replied, “Please explain on YouTube.”

She no longer follows Seung-il, either. While neither have confirmed, one person speculated: “Min-gee is dating hyunjae and Seung-il is with Mina or Go-eun… I expected the worst, at least I’m not disappointed (we can call reverse psychology too) #singlesinferno5.”

Bye. I’ve moved on from Mingee and Seungil. Hyunjae & Mingee’s ghost ship appears to be rising. Let’s go!!! 😂 #singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/nKxMP8R0Px — 🍑🍑🍑 (@Oppasohot) February 13, 2026

In a scene unearthed by viewers, it turns out Hyun-jae and Min-gee were holding hands during the show. As for the alleged photo going round of them, that’s been theorised as actor Lee Chaemin and actress Rye Dain on a date in the last two years.

