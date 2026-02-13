Wait, these Single’s Inferno cast members are showing off new ‘girlfriends’ already?!

Whenever a Single’s Inferno season wraps, it’s pretty natural that everyone goes full stalker mode trying to find out who stayed together, who broke up and who’s totally moved on.

Some eagle-eyed stans of the show have clocked cast members with alleged new partners, and the ‘new girlfriend’ rumours are swirling around for some of the male participants like there’s no tomorrow.

Lee Sung-hun

Okay, this is the one that sent fans into a spiral.

Lee Sung-hun, who also goes by Samuel Lee, has been linked to a mystery woman after he was allegedly filmed at Disneyland with her.

The clips doing the rounds show him walking closely with the woman, and fans online have been convinced it’s a date rather than a friendly meet-up.

According to reporting, the Disneyland content appears to come from a netizen sighting and then spread across TikTok/online communities, with viewers zooming in on body language.

His on-show storyline was tied closely to Choi Mina Sue, but filming ended months ago, and reality TV couples aren’t exactly famous for lasting in silence.

So who is the alleged girlfriend? Right now, she’s still unidentified publicly. There’s no verified name, no confirmed IG tag, no agency statement. Which basically means…. interesting to watch, but very much in the “internet is speculating” category.

Youn Hyun-jae

HyunJae and his girlfriend allegedly???

Wow wow wow wow 😝😂#singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/4oxiz43vQ6 — Single Inferno s5 (@kdramahotgists) February 12, 2026

Hyun-jae’s rumours are less “caught on a date” and more “wait… are those couple pics?” Netizens have been resurfacing Instagram photos that look like lovestagram-style content, and people are taking that as a hint he might already have a girlfriend (or did around filming).

The key detail here is what even the reports admit… there’s no confirmation of when the photos were taken, or whether he’s currently in a relationship. That timing piece matters a lot, because old photos can read romantic when they’re actually just… old photos.

Still, people are doing what they do best online, comparing posts, looking for matching vibes, and trying to work out if season five’s “single” era was already not-so-single. For now, it’s all unverified, but it’s definitely the other big rumour gaining traction.

At the moment, no. The “new girlfriend” chatter is based on sightings and social media interpretation, not official announcements.

