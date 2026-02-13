The heartbreaking struggle Kim Min-gee went through after Single’s Inferno

She's opened up about what her life's like now

Kim Min-gee was one of Single’s Inferno season five’s stand-out cast members. She walked away from the island hand-in-hand with Seung-il. But, these days, there’s a whole lot of life we need updating on when it comes to those two.

Min-gee has opened up in an emotional social media post, detailing how she actually went through a hard time post-show. So, let’s get into where she is now…

Kim Min-gee opened up via Instagram

Anyone who watched Single’s Inferno season five will have witnessed the absolute emotional rollercoaster that it was for the cast.

During season five, Min-gee opened up to Seung-il, told him she “liked” him, despite how embarrassing it felt.

And, by the looks of Min-gee’s recent Instagram post, she also went through some difficult feelings post-show.

She captioned a heartfelt post: “Hello, this is Kim Minji from Single’s Inferno 5. As I watched the filmed scenes again, I was able to relive the emotions from that time, and by the end, I felt that my heart had found some closure.

“Those 10 days felt incredibly long to me, and every single minute and second was truly precious.

“There were difficult times after filming ended, but I was able to endure them thanks to the friends who shared those emotions with me,” she continued.

Min-gee added: “To Yejin, Goeun, Heeseon, Mina, Juyoung, Haeun, Igeon, Seongmin, Hyeonje, Seungil, Subin, Hyunwoo, Jaejin, and Seonghun—I believe Single’s Inferno 5 was able to shine even brighter because each of you sincerely did your very best in your own place. Being able to meet such wonderful friends and share that time together was a great happiness for me…”

The Single’s Inferno star went on to say: “And the reason we were able to fully focus on filming was because of the production team who worked tirelessly day and night behind the scenes. Producer Jaewon, Producer Junghyun, Producer Suji, and writer Juhyun, who worked especially hard because of me… Thank you sincerely for giving me unforgettable memories and friendships that will remain with me for a lifetime…”

Where is Kim Min-jee after Single’s Inferno?

Since leaving the island, Min-gee has stepped fully into her post-Inferno era. She’s arguably become one of season five’s biggest breakout stars.

She’s gained over a million Instagram followers since the show began airing, putting her at the top of the cast growth rankings, and her emotional transparency has only drawn more attention.

Min-gee didn’t go into specifics with her heartfelt post, but people quickly began speculating about what might have happened behind the scenes, especially regarding Seung-il.

Online rumours have claimed Seung-il may have had someone in his life after the show, with Reddit threads and social media comments insisting the pair didn’t continue dating.

However, there’s been no official confirmation of a split, and equally, no hard launch to prove they’re still together. Right now, it’s all theories, distant group shots, and very closely monitored Instagram activity.

Min-gee has also shut down rumours linking her to Sung-min, clarifying they’re just friends.

