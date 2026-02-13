It looks like Kim Min-gee and Seung-il ended things pretty badly after Single’s Inferno

Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il are rumoured to have ended things badly after Single’s Inferno, especially with their interactions since the show – or lack thereof. She appeared to be replying to loads of her co-stars, and left Seung-il hanging in the comments.

She’s explained how she went through a hard time after the show and “got closure” once she watched season five back. We all saw how she chose Seung-il for the endgame finale, but it’s looking like they went their separate ways, especially as he only just followed her.

Min-gee doesn’t appear to follow him back. People think that what she recently commented on his Single’s Inferno reflection post was shady, after she wrote, “Worked hard eat something good.” He responded, “Thank you Min-gee,” with a kiss-face emoji.

There’s also rumours that Seung-il is only now trying to interact with her posts for PR reasons, which is speculated to be why he only just followed her on Instagram. She didn’t even like the comment, yet publicly responded to co-star’s comments hours later.

Seung-il has also now come out to say he has “regrets” about how things went on the show. There were also signs they stayed together for a while after the show, such as how Seung-il liked a post related to Min-gee not long ago, and that they were wearing matching bracelets.

Seungil saying he has regrets and minjee saying she has closure please im dying to know what’s going on 😭😭😭 #SinglesInfernoS5 — alyssa^_^ (@janeivesisalive) February 13, 2026

People also noticed the way Min-gee looked at Seung-il when they were recreating the hoodie scene and how his ears were going red. And when they were sitting during the interview, their knees were touching and they were sitting close, despite having a lot of space.

Apparently, Seung-il was spotted going to her track and field race, which is a really good sign! So let’s not shut down the possibility of them being together, even though they seem like they hate each other’s guts nowadays. It could all be down to speculation.

