Jimmy’s hair isn’t the only thing that changed about his appearance after Love Is Blind

Jimmy Presnell switched up his barnet when he got a hair transplant, a couple of years after Love Is Blind. His love life may not have worked out on the Netflix dating show, but it’s safe to say he’s changed a few things up about his appearance, including his style.

Do you guys remember when Jimmy walked in wearing jeans above the ankle, brown brogues, a green-grey blazer and a white t-shirt? Well, it’s pretty obvious he’s switched that up, as he’s now only akin to trousers past the ankle, and actually smiles from the eyes now.

His whole vibe has changed, and loads of people have told Jimmy how he seems more likeable nowadays. He seems to agree, and so does Chelsea Blackwell, his former fiancé from the show. He underwent a $11,000 hair transplant in late 2024 to achieve a thicker hairline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

He still does wear the odd blazer or two, but more regularly is now seen in gym fits, hats and hoodies. And it’s not just his physical appearance that’s changed, but his actual mindset, revealing that “the real progress is the peace you feel.”

It was July 2024 when Jimmy wore those ankle-hovering trousers again, but after that, he went on a wellness and health journey, and hasn’t looked back. Not a single trouser has hovered since, but one thing that has stayed around? His friendship with Chelsea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

His style is so suave now that he regularly does date night fits, and okay, he did wear an ankle-hovering chino in December, but he made it look cool, so we’ll let him off. Jimmy is no longer a brogues man, but a trainers and t-shirt kinda guy. What a transformation!

