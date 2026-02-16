Revealed: The controversial right wing accounts Love Is Blind’s Chris Fusco follows

This is going to cause huge problems between him and Jessica

Jessica and Chris Fusco are engaged on Love Is Blind, but it turns out they have incredibly different political views. Jessica is very liberal and is very open on her socials about being anti-ICE, however Chris follows at least 11 accounts on Instagram that would be deemed as right wing.

So, let’s have a look at the controversial political accounts he follows.

Donald Trump

This one is fairly self explanatory, as I think anyone who is still following Donald Trump after everything that’s happened in America is going to be a supporter of him and his policies.

It does already seem that his and Jessica’s political views really won’t align, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s something that will come up later on in the show.

Jedediah Bila

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jedediah Bila (@jedediahbila)



Jebediah is the former host of The View and has been very outspoken about her skepticism over vaccines during Covid-19 alongside framing the mainstream media as being deceptive.

She also promotes a lot of “trad wife” content, saying that women now are too “self absorbed” and we should all be making men sandwiches more often.

Ivanka Trump

Again, I think if you follow Ivanka you’re going to be a fan of the Trump family in general and believe in their policies.

Libs of TikTok

Libs of TikTok reposts videos, often of LGBTQ teachers or creators to a conservative audience, and they’ve led to extreme harassment of those shown in the posts, such as Drag Queens.

The account has faced suspensions on TikTok and Twitter due to the nature of its content, and it’s been described by The Washington Post as reposting LGBTQ content with inflammatory framing. At least 60 bomb threats have been linked to the account, according to NBC News.

Emily Saves America

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Wilson (@emilysavesamerica)



Emily is a pro-Trump account who is “fighting for common sense in Los Angeles” according to her bio. She frequently makes posts against women getting abortions, alongside pro-ICE content.

Valentina Gomez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Gomez (@valentinagomezus)



Valentina Gomez is a congressional candidate who’s previously confirmed she would “deport every Muslim in the US and UK.” She’s also been very open about her support for ICE and their actions.

Toxic Bro Code

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ToxicBroCode (@wokewiseguy)



Wow. I actually have no words for this account, other than it’s actually vile. Their content purely consists of very misogynistic memes about women such as “her parents couldn’t fix her in 20 years, and you think you’ll do it in a few months?”

Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson has been vocal in promoting demographic conspiracy theories, hosted guests who promoted claims about election fraud and has previously given out misinformation surrounding the pandemic and vaccines.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan’s podcast is the most listened to in the world, but he’s also hosted guests who spread misinformation about the pandemic as well as promoting the use of ivermectin during Covid-19.

