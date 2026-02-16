Where Lisa Barlow’s son Jack is now after Mormon mission turned into medical emergency

Jack Barlow has always been that RHOSLC kid… a little cheeky, very confident, and somehow still sweet with his iconic parents, Lisa and John.

But since leaving Utah for a two-year Mormon mission in Colombia, Jack’s storyline has been way more emotional than anyone expected, including Lisa herself.

Between a scary health situation, yes, a real hospital stay and some surprisingly grown-up choices, Jack’s return home hasn’t been a simple “unpack and move on” moment.

So what’s he doing now, and how is he really doing?

Jack went away for two years

Jack headed to Colombia to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and RHOSLC made it impossible for us all not to be invested.

By the time season five rolled around, per Bravo, Lisa was openly missing him “like crazy,” describing how limited their communication came down to weekly calls and messages and how she could literally hear him maturing in real time.

In true Real Housewives fashion, even missionary life came with boujée moments like Lisa joking that Jack was finding the best coffee shops and even tracking down Michelin-starred restaurants in Bogotá.

Jack ultimately finished his mission and returned home to Utah in June 2025, and the post-mission glow-up is real. Lisa told Andy Cohen that Jack came back “a man,” and that parenting him now feels like parenting an adult.

Why was Jack Barlow hospitalised?

This is the part that genuinely shook Lisa. Jack was hospitalised in December 2023, and the RHOSLC star posted at the time that he’d been in the hospital for three days, which was brutal because she was so far away, per Bravo.

On RHOSLC, Lisa explained that Jack woke up in the middle of the night with the worst stomach pain, to the point where he couldn’t stand up and was worried it could be his appendix.

After that, it sounds like the situation turned into a long stretch of testing and monitoring.

Lisa said he was going for weekly testing because they hadn’t totally figured out the cause yet, but they’d ruled out “a lot of bad things.”

It looked like things turned out OK, though, as Jack told his family he’d done “every test that they can,” and Lisa mentioned his PET scan results looked “amazing.”

Right now, Jack is back in Utah, and he’s not immediately sprinting off into some big post-mission reinvention.

Lisa shared in January 2026 that he’s living at home and studying at the University of Utah, and she’s very in her feelings about how much he’s thriving.

According to his mom, he’s loving school, has an “insane” friend group, and is basically just… happily being Jack.

If his latest Instagram posts are anything to go by, it appears that Jack is having a great time post-mission. He’s donning some seriously oversized fur jackets in the club, and promoting his Fresh Wolf brand.

