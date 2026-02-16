Drag queen to doctor by day: Inside Jessica from Love Is Blind’s life outside the pods

Jessica from Love Is Blind season 10 is quite frankly unrecognisable when it comes to her life outside the pods. She’s a successful doctor during the day, but she transforms into a drag queen by night, especially when she goes out partying with her close pals.

Her Instagram bio states that she is passionate about “infectious diseases, drag, bulldogs,” and having a scroll through, Jessica is seriously good at becoming a drag queen. She’s gone out dressed as blue-haired pageant queen, Gorgon girl, and as a dead Disney mermaid.

She’s clearly a huge fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, having gone to a recent tour in Las Vegas, and went to see Virginia West in concert. Jessica said it was a “dream come true” seeing her perform, as well as another drag queen, Nina West, who she saw back in 2015.

Jessica specialises in infectious diseases when it comes to her day job, which is something she became super passionate about during the Covid-19 pandemic. She said: “When I decided to specialize in infectious diseases, I could never have anticipated what lay ahead.

“This year has been absolutely brutal, and while this is by no means the “end”, it represents a glimmer of light at the end of a long tunnel. I am surprised by how emotional I am today, although perhaps I shouldn’t be. My heart is with everyone across the world,” she added.

She has a whole box of wigs at her house, as well as her dog, and even went out dressed as Sabrina Carpenter recently. Her entire clan of besties outside the Netflix dating show all get stuck into dressing up too, and basically, fancy dress is just Jessica’s absolute fave.

