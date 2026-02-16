Emma defends her Love Is Blind engagement to Mike despite huge uncertainty over children

Emma was bombarded with questions about kids from the moment she stepped into the Love Is Blind pods, and despite her uncertainties about having them, she and Mike ended up getting engaged.

Mike on the other hand very much wants kids, and now Emma has defended accepting his engagement despite them not being on the same page abut children.

She told Swooon more about her relationship with Mike, saying: “I really liked all the questions that he asked. He really wanted to get to know me. And we have the same sense of humor, so that was really fun to banter in the pods.

“We have a lot of similar interests as well. But what really drew me to him was just him challenging me and diving deeper. If I said something, and he was curious about it, he would double-click in, and we would be able to have these really deep conversations.”

She also talked more about her uncertainty over wanting children in the future, sharing: “This was something that I knew coming into the pods, that I stood strong in my opinion of being unsure.

“That’s not 100 per cent yes, and that’s not no. Coming into this experiment, I did assume that there were going to be people who felt passionate [about wanting kids].”

However, Emma says she wasn’t hesitant at all to accept Mike’s proposal despite them not settling on whether kids would be something that would happen or not.

She revealed: “The engagement was such an easy yes for me. Knowing that kids were involved, I knew that there was going to be Cabo-time [and] Columbus-time to talk through and figure that out as we learned more about each other.

“I did continue to have those hesitancies, in the back of my mind. But I was like, we can talk about it. We can continue to talk about it, and then hopefully our love grows. I have always said, ‘If he’s the right partner, I would have kids.’ I wanted to see if he could be the right partner as we continued our journey together.”

