The Valley’s Nia Sanchez reveals why Danny Booko really pulled out of WWHL amid huge backlash

Danny Booko’s sudden disappearance from Watch What Happens Live had many people convinced the network quietly pulled him after his behaviour on The Valley sparked intense backlash online.

People have been dragging Danny for the way he spoke to wife Nia Sanchez during the cast’s San Diego trip, with some fans branding his attitude “uncomfortable” and accusing him of treating parenting like an inconvenience. So when Andy Cohen abruptly announced that Tom Schwartz would replace Danny on WWHL, the timing immediately raised eyebrows.

Bravo gossip accounts quickly lit up with speculation that Danny had been dropped from the appearance altogether as criticism around his “Darkside Danny” era reached new levels.

But according to Nia, the truth is far less scandalous.

Speaking out after rumours exploded online, Nia insisted Danny wasn’t axed from the show at all, he apparently landed a last-minute acting job that clashed with the taping schedule.

“Daniel got a great work opportunity on a huge new movie,” she explained, adding that he was “so bummed” about missing the New York appearance because he had fully intended to go.

Danny also tried to shut down the rumours himself with a carefully-worded Instagram Story, telling followers there had been “a little change of plans” and that he’d instead be staying in LA to work on an “incredible new project” that came together unexpectedly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sanchez (@realniasanchez)

A Bravo rep later backed up the explanation, insisting there was “no truth” to claims Danny had been removed from the lineup because of backlash.

During The Valley After Show, Danny defended the behaviour that was slammed during episode seven, where tensions between him and Nia spiralled while travelling with their children. According to Danny, he became frustrated because the couple had brought their nanny on the trip, and he assumed that meant he’d get more downtime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Booko (@danielbooko)

Explaining the situation, Danny said their nanny was “very capable” of handling almost everything with the kids, leaving him confused about why Nia still expected him to help with basic parenting duties throughout the trip.

The comments did not go down well, with many accusing him of acting as though childcare was somebody else’s responsibility the second help arrived.

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