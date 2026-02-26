Do all the farfetched claims Alex from Love Is Blind actually even add up?

Alex from Love Is Blind has made several claims that, in Ashley‘s mind, simply do not add up. He’s revealed a lot of details about exes and his living history, and while a lot of what he’s saying is true, people are already doubting he and Priyanka were just friends.

Alex made confusing points about his exes

One strange thing he done was re-upload all of his Instagram highlights from 2016 to 2025, all in one go, just eight weeks ago. As for previously knowing Priyanka, it looks like she was posting about being in Chicago around the same time he was briefly living there.

A TikTokker called @YourFriendEllen said: “It sounds like the Chicago relationship ended when he quit soccer, which would line up at the time Priyanka was posting about being in Chicago. If they were together or if there were group pics, she may have taken them down.”

Ellen pointed out that when Alex described his physical type to Brittany, it “perfectly describes Priyanka”. He said that before the show, he had been seeing a girl in Chicago, where Priyanka lived from 2019 to 2022. He also mentioned there may have been another girl in Austin.

According to him, the Chicago relationship was serious but complicated. He said it was on and off in the beginning because of the long distance. He also shared that she eventually left him and that “there was cheating of some capacity involved from her end.”

He ‘hasn’t had a home for four years’

Alex also claimed that he hasn’t had a home for four years, and to be fair, he did share a list of all of the Airbnb properties he’s stayed in across the last few years, so that absolutely does add up. However, he did live in Sydney for an entire year, where he was a fisherman.

He told Ashley he lived in Cleveland for a year and a half, which he claimed is his home base, but then also said he lived in Ohio, as well as Florida. Alex has now come out to say he no longer lives in Ohio, and basically has lived across more than 23 countries in his life.

Alex’s grandparents’ 50-year marriage

Alex told Ashley and her family how his grandparents had a 50-year marriage. He was accused of lying about it, as Alex’s father was 67 when he died, which would mean his grandparents were in their early teens when they tied the knot, and it all just didn’t make sense.

“What I remember vividly is looking down at my plate and seeing the steak that I had just ordered and then being accused of lying because I looked down at the plate,” Alex told USA Today. ” definitely felt like I was on the witness stand for no real reason.”

He claimed he doesn’t speak to his mum

Alex claimed on the show how he doesn’t speak to his mum, yet there appears to be videos of them on his Instagram Story highlights. They travelled round Japan together, with her riding round on those small cars in the city, and the two of them seemingly going for dinner.

Alex made out he had a ‘pro’ football career

Apparently, Alex was really just on the football bench, but he speaks about his football career as though he was a major professional. He “was an athlete and I hangs out with ex-professional athletes as well.” He played for Minnesota United FC, drafted as a goalkeeper in 2016.

Somehow, he’s now got time to do day trading on the side, even though his financial license expired, wants to get into crypto and wants to day trade full-time, coaches soccer, sort of has a job set up in Florida, and has interviewed for an external wholesale position in Florida.

He’s also apparently got a financial position in Arizona and was in a relationship with a travel nurse, who was going to go to Australia full-time. Now, he wants to get a permanent place in Dubai and somehow got a job he went for as a Florida coach in just five days. I’m tired.

