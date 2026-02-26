I was Gordon Ramsay’s supposed mistress, and his doc is ‘completely misleading and fake’

Gordon Ramsay’s new Netflix doc just dropped, and the whole focus is around his flashy new restaurants opening at 22 Bishopsgate.

The docu-series comes with a side helping of a glimpse inside his family life, his marriage and his friendship with Lisa Vanderpump.

But, there’s one person who’s not mentioned in the Netflix series, and she’s absolutely livid about the way Gordon’s being portrayed – his alleged mistress, Sarah Symonds.

Gordon Ramsay’s supposed mistress slams Netflix doc

Ok, so let’s rewind a minute. For anyone who didn’t realise Gordon is besties with LVP, the same group might not have been aware that there’s a woman out there alleging that she had an affair with him – and she’s seriously trying to “heal” from it.

Per Daily Mail, Sarah Symonds said that she’s “traumatised” by the alleged affair and that it went on for a whopping seven years.

We all see Gordon and his wife, Tana Ramsay, smiling through confessionals in Being Gordon Ramsay. But, apparently, their marriage hasn’t been smooth sailing.

Sarah alleges that her affair with the Hell’s Kitchen star began in 2001 and lasted until 2008.

Almost two decades later, and Sarah is saying that she’s “angry” as the Netflix doc “appears everywhere” as she’s trying to “heal.”

Gordon Ramsay has long denied accusations of having an affair, per Metro.

‘The doc is completely misleading and fake’

Not only is Sarah revealing that she’s “traumatised” to see Being Gordon Ramsay “everywhere,” but she also has a lot to say when it comes to the doc’s content, and how Gordon’s being portrayed.

According to Gordon’s alleged mistress, the documentary is “completely misleading and fake,” and she added some words of sympathy for Tana, Gordon’s wife.

Speaking of the doc, Sarah added: “It was a glossed-over, rehabilitated, glow-up version of a bully, cheat, liar and serial philanderer.”

She also said Gordon oozed: “the fake sincerity of a narcissist,” adding: “So nothing has really changed then. He is still away, Tana is still living in chaos, but with more kids to feed.”

Per Metro, after Sarah’s allegations were first published in News of the World, “Ramsay vehemently denied all claims, even telling the audience at the BBC Good Food Show in Birmingham: “If I was going to cheat it wouldn’t be with a complete slapper.”

The report added: “Ramsay has continued to deny an affair with Symonds, and insists that he only ever met her four times.”

According to Sarah, the two met when she was 31 years old “while working in sales for an events and limo company in London when she first met Ramsay at London’s Chinawhite Nightclub.”

Reality Shrine reached out to Gordon Ramsay for comment.

