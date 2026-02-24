The real reason Gordon Ramsay’s two eldest children don’t appear in his Netflix documentary

It's actually on very serious grounds

Gordon Ramsay’s eldest son Jack is noticeably absent in his new Netflix documentary, Becoming Gordon Ramsay, so why doesn’t he appear in it?

Well, Jack Ramsay has moved away from a life in the limelight and like his sister Megan, who also didn’t appear in the documentary, has deleted all his public social media profiles.

The last time he appeared on TV was for the 2019 show Born Famous, and he would occasionally make a cameo on Hell’s Kitchen.

But the main reason Jack Ramsay didn’t appear in the Netflix documentary Becoming Gordon Ramsay all comes down to his day job.

Jack currently serves in the Royal Marines, with Gordon telling Food Bible that he’s a “busy boy” and that the show couldn’t be “anywhere near that” for safety reasons.

As for why his sister Megan also didn’t appear in the documentary, it’s also for similar reasons related to her job.

She works as a police officer, with Gordon explaining her absence: “Meg’s a police officer, so just out of security for her, that’s crucial.”

Whilst Megan had pursed acting after graduating university she’s now regarded as the most private family member of the Ramsay’s and has deleted all her public social media profiles.

