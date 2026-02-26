As if it couldn’t get any worse, Love Is Blind’s Chris follows really misogynistic accounts

Andrew Tate‘s name left Chris Fusco‘s mouth on Love Is Blind, and now all eyes are looking at his social media. It turns out he follows a really misogynistic Instagram page that essentially degrades women, from encouraging cheating to normalising narcissism.

Looking at Chris’ following list, his page follows Ivanka and Donald Trump, and an account called @ToxicBroCode. He also follows a page called @RefinedMoney, which has posted a reel about the “Trump killer instinct,” featuring that “people who win are driven”.

He also follows a page called @masculinity, which has a bio that reads: “Unapologetic masculinity, female nature, harsh truths & modern day dating.” One of the controversial posts states: “Ignoring women who ghosted you is always a high IQ move. Always.”

The other misogynistic account, @ToxicBroCode, has recently shared posts like: “I never chase, but for a girl who doesn’t party, has self respect, has zero bodies, and wants a future, I might jog a little,” and, “This generation be okay that you touch her body.”

On the show’s new episodes, Chris tells Priyanka, in front of Bri: “I’m Andrew Tate, apparently.” Bri asks: “You’re who?” He continues: “The crazy Andrew Tate guy.” Then, walking off with Priyanka, Bri quietly mutters to herself: “Oh, I don’t know that person.”

If you didn’t already knew, Andrew Tate is known for being misogynistic. In 2021, he appeared on the podcast Anything Goes with James English. Andrew said: “I’m absolutely sexist and I’m absolutely a misogynist. I’ve got f*** you money so I’ll say what I want.”

It all began when Chris revealed he believes he and Bri could be “f*** buddies” and obviously, she does not accept his advances. So it may not be a shock to many people that he follows an account that posts things like: “She can’t cook but she can start an argument from scratch.”

