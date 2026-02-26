Love Is Blind’s Alex has shamelessly doubled down on being a huge supporter of MAGA

He admitted his love for President Trump on the show

Love Is Blind season 10 is officially in full swing. And, while the couples are trying to work out whether they should say ‘I do’ or make a run for it at the altar, people watching the show are dissecting every last thing about the Ohio participants.

Alex Henderson has been accused of a whole lot since he stepped onto our screens. While Ashley Carpenter’s dad wasn’t buying some of his stories when they met, folks at home are also having issues piecing his whole “nomadic” life together.

During the show, Alex unveiled himself as a Donald Trump supporter, and now he’s doubled down on his political views.

Alex revealed that he didn’t vote

Ashley’s dad asking Alex if he voted for Trump and Alex saying he would have and glad that he won #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/ooR8E18o6w — TBD (@ChatCentral3) February 18, 2026

During Love Is Blind season 10, Alex gets to meet Ashley’s family, and during the sit-down, politics comes up.

Alex then tells his potential future father-in-law that he “didn’t vote” but definitely would’ve “voted for Trump” if he had.

That was the first instance the Netflix star shared his love for President Donald Trump.

He also said: “I’m absolutely conservative though, without a doubt, and I’m happy that he won.”

He’s doubled down as a MAGA supporter

Wait, I was liking the banter between Ashley’s dad and Alex and then they came out as trump supporters. #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/gFYj9uC17r — 👼🏽 (@manijahkenzie) February 20, 2026

From there, Alex has gone on to push his political stance further.

Speaking to USA Today post-show, he doubled down as a MAGA supporter and said:

“I know my political stance. It’s one of those that I feel very comfortable sharing.”

Alex continued: “I do tell Ashley’s family, I’m pretty aligned with what you’re saying here.”

But he also reportedly said: “I feel this is not the environment or a place to share your political stances realistically, when it’s just to see who you are.”

He’s also been revealed to be following a lot of seemingly right-wing Instagram accounts, such as Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, and Grant Godwin, who goes by the username, The Typical Liberal.

The Typical Liberal account appears to mock liberals and supports the work of Charlie Kirk.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.