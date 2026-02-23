All the Love Is Blind Ohio stars who openly support right-wing politics, and the ones who don’t

One couple with totally opposing views was actually engaged?!

Ever since Love Is Blind season 10 landed, people have been dissecting everything about the cast. From the pod proposals to the post-show Instagram activity, it turns out the drama doesn’t stop at the altar.

As folks dig into the cast’s socials, some stars have been revealed to follow a heck of a lot of right-wing politics-related accounts.

Some people on the show have been pretty open about supporting right-wing politics, while others seem to lean the opposite way. From outspoken conservatives to those steering clear of the culture wars, here’s where the Love Is Blind Ohio cast appear to stand…

Chris Fusco

Chris keeps getting worse and I didn’t think that was possible 🤯 #LoveIsBlind — Adeola Shoyebi (@IshAdeolaSays) February 18, 2026

First up, we have Chris, who was uncovered to be following over 10 quite controversial right-wing accounts on Instagram.

He’s seemingly just as unafraid of making his political stance clear as he is in voicing his opinion on women going to pilates every day…

Alex Henderson

alex being maga does not surprise me one bit, its like written all over him #loveisblind #loveisblind10 pic.twitter.com/SGUJsVbacX — cloe 🎧 (@atwromantics) February 18, 2026

When Alex met Ashley’s dad in episode seven, he explained that he “didn’t vote” but that he “would’ve voted for Trump.”

He shared he’s “absolutely conservative” in his political views.

Bri McNees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

Bri doesn’t to appear to have spoken publicly about her political beliefs but an unearthed Instagram post of hers did the rounds on Reddit and suggests she leans right-wing.

The now-deleted post featured a tribute to Charlie Kirk and the words: “A steward of the great commission taken by a cowardly act of hate. Praying big today for peace and humanity to be restored and the love of god to our into the hearts of the lost. GOD BLESS THIS COUNTRY.”

Now, onto the cast members who seemingly have very different standpoints…

Emma Betsinger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Em (@emmabetsinger)

Emma follows Kamala Harris on Instagram, but not Trump, making her seemingly more liberal politically.

Jessica Barrett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Barrett (@jessicaleighbarrett)

Finally, we have Jessica. She sits at the other end of the spectrum from her experiment partner, Chris.

Jessica follows lots of more “liberal” Instagram accounts, such as Kamala Harris, Vice President Kamala Harris Archived, accounts supporting trans rights, and NPR Politics.

