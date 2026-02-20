From shortest to tallest, here are the Love Is Blind Ohio stars ranked by their heights

I'm actually shook that Vic isn't number one

Love Is Blind season 10 is officially a-go, and talk has turned pretty quickly to the cast’s heights. Conversations about who’s tall and who’s really not are swirling around the internet. Some are cringing at Chris‘ full stop, and others are expressing how they wish people knew Victor’s height during the pods.

Some participants specifically said they usually go for partners taller than them, while others are really leaning into the whole experiment and haven’t mentioned their preferences.

So, let’s get into all the heights of the cast of Love Is Blind season 10, ranked from shortest to tallest.

Jessica – 5 ft

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Barrett (@jessicaleighbarrett)

Jessica outlines in her IG bio her exact height of five feet.

Brittany – 5 ft

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karlie Wilbur (@_karliewilbur)

Brittany is said to be 5 feet tall. She said she usually goes for a “taller” partner than Devonta Anderson.

“I usually date very tall. Like, very tall. I’m tiny and I love to be picked up. I was thinking not even that much taller, like maybe three inches – nothing crazy,” she told USA Today.

Emma – 5 ft 1/2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Em (@emmabetsinger)

Emma’s height is reportedly just over five feet.

Bri – 5 ft 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

People assumed she was much taller, but Bri is reportedly 5 ft 4.

Chris – ‘5 ft 8 or maybe 5 ft 7’

Chris is the same height as the girls….. #LoveIsBlind — Charlene M (@chika1sg0lden) February 19, 2026

Chris’ height has become a major talking point during Love Is Blind season 10. He’s said to be 5 ft 7.

Connor – 5 ft 11 and three-fourths

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Spies (@connor9spies)

Connor’s super-specific height was outlined on the show.

Victor – 6 ft 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Vic St. John (@dr.vicstjohn)

People have been pretty much blown away by Vic’s good looks and height of 6 ft 3.

Alex – 6 ft 4

oh alex’s life story is crazy #LoveIsBlind — brit (@PL4YBOYBRIT) February 18, 2026

Alex’s height is 6 ft 4 per his Wake Forest soccer bio.

