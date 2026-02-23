Woah, we just found pics of Jordan from before Love Is Blind and he’s totally unrecognisable

Check out the hairy king in his heyday

Ok, Jordan Faeth doesn’t just have Amber Morrison falling in love with him at the drop of a hat. He literally has every Love Is Blind Ohio viewer’s heart, too. His warm nature, vulnerable side, and hilarious jokes have a ton of folks asking where their hairy king is at on X.

But, a quick scroll back through Jordan’s Instagram and it appears the Love Is Blind season 10 star didn’t always sport his trademark look. Throwing it back, Amber’s beau actually looks unrecognisable in pics from before the show. So, let’s get into it…

Jordan wasn’t always a ‘hairy king’

Before the full beard, before the ‘hairy king’ era, and before he had Love Is Blind season 10 stans in a chokehold, Jordan was rocking a much more low-key look.

Think clean lines, fresh fade, and baby-faced charm. Same smile, same energy… just significantly less facial hair.

Check out Jordan in his heyday

Serving main-character energy way before reality TV came calling, Jordan was clearly thriving in his pre-pod era.

Whether he was suited up for a big night out or grinning ear-to-ear with the boys, the confidence? Always there.

The beard may have evolved, but the charisma absolutely did not.

Love Is Blind star looks super young

Excuse us while we do a double-take.

With the fuller face and barely-there stubble, this throwback Jordan looks fresh out of college and ready to cause chaos at happy hour.

It’s giving ‘promising rom-com lead’ long before he became everyone’s favourite reality TV husband material.

He really is the life of the party

Shirt unbuttoned? Check. Arm slung around a mate? Check. Grin that says I’ve just told the funniest joke in the room? Double check.

Whether it’s poolside, on a dancefloor, or posing next to someone dressed as a unicorn, Jordan has clearly always been the MVP of any friend group.

A clean-shaven Jordan has us doing a double-take

We’re not saying we didn’t recognise him… but we really didn’t recognise him. Without the signature beard, Jordan’s giving polished, pre-glow-up energy. It just proves one thing… ‘hairy king’ or clean-cut king, he was always that guy!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.