Amber looks genuinely unrecognisable in resurfaced pictures before Love Is Blind

I won’t lie, I genuinely need Amber to drop her full haircare routine because I actually don’t think I’ve ever seen hair so voluminous in the entire history of Love Is Blind.

She tells Jordan during their time in the pods that her hair used to be more of an auburn colour, and let me tell you that after seeing what she looked like with her natural colour she genuinely needs to go back. It looks absolutely phenomenal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Morrison (@amber_catherine9)



In pictures shared from 2023, Amber showed off her dramatically different look and seriously I’m in shock over how much she’s rocking this colour.

In another picture from her bio on the Knox Community Hospital where she works, she once again shows off her fiery red hair and even with her hair having the same parting as it did when she was in the pods I really do think the red brings out her features so much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Morrison (@amber_catherine9)

It’s absolutely giving once again, and it seems others agree as one person recently commented: “Go back to your natural hair colour Amber! It’s beautiful. It’s warm and makes you look more youthful.”

