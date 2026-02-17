Credit: Left - Adam Rose/Netflix. Right - Netflix
Love Is Blind star who barely made final edit speaks out on getting hardly any screen time
'I had never even watched the show before going on'
A Love Is Blind season 10 star called Tyler H has shared his thoughts on hardly getting any screen time. He’s told Reality Shrine how he “wasn’t surprised at all” because of how, in most past seasons, there’s usually an engaged couple that doesn’t make the final cut.
He told us: “Almost every other season, a couple goes all the way to the altar and isn’t shown. They have a lot of content to cover with such few episodes. Completely understand why they chose to show some storylines over others. I had a great experience.”
Tyler, 32, revealed he “made lifelong friend and has complaints on my end,” adding, “I live in Cincinnati. They didn’t really offer much for us here in terms of casting. We had one girl who actually lived in Texas, Priyanka, but her parents were in Cincinnati. Elissa.”
“And Tyler who had recently moved here and moved shortly after the show ended to Atlanta. So really only one girl. The large majority of the cast was based in Columbus or Cleveland. Which made things a bit harder. I had never even watched the show before,” he said.
He explained how the casting crew reached out to him multiple times until he “finally responded” and continued: “I had to buy Netflix last week to watch this season. Lol. I’ve only seen the first three episodes so far. Not really a tv guy, so really no regrets on my end.”
Tyler said: “I personally don’t think the girl for me would ever appear on a show like LIB.” He appears to have been in a relationship back in 2022, works as a management consultant and is now searching for someone to make him feel a lot younger.
