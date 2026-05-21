All the heartbreaking details from Alexa’s tell all interview about divorce from Brennon

Love Is Blind star Alexa recently sat down for her first interview since announcing her split from Brennon five months ago. During the podcast appearance she discussed the real reason they split, where the pair stand now and other issues they had in their relationship. Here’s the full rundown of the biggest details Alexa revealed.

Alexa revealed why she decided to divorce Brennon

Appearing on the He Said, G Said podcast, Alexa revealed: “It wasn’t because there was a lack of love on my part. I just couldn’t do it anymore. I was tired.

“My main thing was I just wanted my daughter to see what love looks like, and that wasn’t it. It would be my biggest failure as a mom for that to be what she thought it was.”

Alexa explained the moment she knew she had to ask for a divorce, sharing: “It sounds so stupid, but I saw something on TikTok and it was like, ‘If your daughter was in the relationship that you’re in, would you be proud or would you be disappointed?’ I would have been really disappointed. That would have broken my heart. That was my answer, so why do I deserve this then?”

She also confirmed that their divorce essentially “it is done” and that everything has been signed.

She opened up about wanting more kids in the future

Alexa admitted that she hopes “she has a chance to have more kids” and get remarried in the future, saying she feels thankful that their divorce happened whilst she’s still so young.

Alexa revealed more about how co-parenting is going with Brennon

She and Brennon were still living together up until two months ago, saying it was “hard” with everything going on between them but they were still “trying to have dinners together” and keep a “friendly dynamic.”

She continued: “We try to keep things as normal as possible. It’s much easier now.” Alexa added later on in the conversation that whilst they don’t always see “eye to eye” it’s important to her that they get along as they’ll be seeing each other regularly at school events.

And that’s she’s ‘excited’ to start dating again

She told Giannina and Blake that at the moment she’s actually doing “really well” and is “excited to go on a date and get flowers, and be wooed a bit.”

She was ‘mourning’ their relationship whilst they were still together

Alexa explained that for the past year of her marriage she was going through all the different emotions and was in “mourning” for their relationship whilst they were still together. She thinks that’s why she’s in “such a good place” now as she’s already gone through “all the emotions previously.”

She’s now ready to “move on” and “be friends” with Brennon, and she’s “hopeful” that one day they’ll get there together.

She ‘never really felt’ like Brennon actually loved her

Talking more about their relationship, she explained that they “didn’t love each other in the way that the other person needed to be loved.” For Alexa, she wanted to be “loved out loud” which she described as just not how Brennon is a person. She continued, explaining that he would “say” he loved her, but she “never really felt it.”

She continued: “I just didn’t feel like I was loved the way that I needed to be loved. And I was willing to give that up to keep my family together. But at some point, I knew I deserved the love that I deserve, and I would rather die alone than experience that again. You know, feeling small and not feeling like I was getting what I deserved. It’s just not something you can compromise on.” Alexa added that she “felt like a loser” having to ask Brennon for the little things all the time.

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