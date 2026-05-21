Hannah Jiles reveals the real reason she spent $11k on plastic surgery after Love Is Blind

Hannah Jiles from Love Is Blind looks seriously different than she did on the show, and she’s been very open about all the work she’s had done, including why she got it. So, let’s have a look at everything she’s had done and how much she spent on it all!

Liposuction

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Hannah told Us Weekly that she actually had liposuction prior to Love Is Blind, explaining: “I had gotten liposuction too, maybe, a year or a year and a half before the show on my lower abdomen, my back and my neck, thinking, ‘These are things that I don’t like, let’s change them.’”

On average liposuction in America costs anywhere from $3,500 to $10k.

Ozempic

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Hannah Jiles also revealed that decided to give Ozempic a go following the show, but ultimately she had to stop due to the side effects.

She explained to People: “I tried Ozempic in the spring. It was the generic version. I don’t know what it’s called, but I tried it for two weeks-ish.

“And for me, unfortunately, it just made me too sick. I couldn’t do it. It made me nauseous and made me want to vomit. I couldn’t eat food. I was like, ‘I’d rather be heavier than do this.’ But I think it’s an amazing thing. And if it didn’t make me sick, I definitely would’ve taken it, but I just couldn’t.”

She previously addressed the comments she got from people who speculated she’d lost weight from using Ozempic, saying: “It’s a very interesting thing because when the show first came out it was, ‘She’s a whale, she’s so fat, she’s disgusting. How dare her talk to Nick like that when she’s fat?’

“After they saw that I posted TikTok, they’re like, ‘Oh wait, she’s lost weight.’ And then it went to, ‘Oh, well Ozempic, Ozempic, Ozempic, Ozempic, Ozempic.’ And, ‘OK, you fixed your weight, now fix your personality.’ You just can’t make them happy.”

Cosmetic surgery

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Hannah has also been open about the cosmetic surgery she’s had done after her time on the series, and she’s currently had lip and cheek filler and Botox in her forehead.

She gets her treatments done at Monarch Aesthetics, and according to the prices on their website the treatments she’s had done would have set her back around $1,500.

Hannah acknowledged that ultimately the reason she underwent the various procedures was because she “had a goal and I was going to get there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Jiles (@hannahjiles)



She told People: “. “It’s a lot[about feeling better about myself and a little bit of revenge. If weight is something that I’m super insecure about, then I need to change that. And so I just work towards it. It’s wild that everyone just thinks I’m just a liar and stuff. I just really tried hard.

“Since the show, I’ve gotten Botox, I’ve gotten lip injections, got hair extensions, I’ve done things like that. But I haven’t changed who I am or have done anything. I had a goal and I was going to get there.”

She added: “When I look back and people are like, ‘She looks so much better and stuff now,’ thank you. But I felt just as pretty then as I do now. I just changed some things about me that, maybe, do make me feel more confident and stuff. But I loved me then, too. Maybe you didn’t, but I did.”

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