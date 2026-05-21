Where Love Is Blind: Poland’s Julita and Jacek stand now, after leaving each other at the altar

From the moment they left the pods, it was obvious that Love Is Blind: Poland’s Julita and Jacek’s relationship would not be smooth sailing. While the pair initially bonded over their painful pasts and emotional vulnerability, things quickly began to unravel once the cameras followed them into the real world.

Even during the cast’s pre-wedding getaway, cracks were already starting to show. One comment from Jacek left Julita in tears, and after that, their relationship seemed to spiral into constant tension. Still, despite the drama, Julita and Jacek chose each other in the end and got engaged, determined to see whether the emotional bond they built in the pods could survive in real life.

The wedding episode delivered one of the season’s most heartbreaking moments. As Julita prepared for the ceremony, her son Mikołaj became emotional over the idea of her getting married again.

“I don’t want her to get married a second time. She knows my opinion because I’ve told her many times, but in the end only her happiness truly matters.”

Then came the final decision. Standing at the altar, Julita admitted she had genuinely fallen for Jacek, but ultimately could not go through with the marriage.

“Going into this experiment, I never thought I’d be capable of developing feelings for someone, and yet it happened. I felt more than I wanted to. Even so, today I stand here with a broken heart, shattered into thousands of pieces.”

She continued: “This is not how I imagine marriage, which is why today I say ‘no.’ Still, thank you for this lesson. It was a valuable one, but damn painful.”

Since filming wrapped, both Julita and Jacek have stayed unusually quiet online. Their Instagram accounts are currently private, and neither has publicly shared much about what really happened after the show stopped filming. However, they’ve both been spotted appearing in posts from fellow cast members, suggesting there’s no major cast-wide fallout behind the scenes.

In particular, Julita still appears close with the women from the experiment, with several of them continuing to meet up and travel together after the show aired.

But the biggest unanswered question still hangs over the season: What exactly did Jacek say that reduced Julita to tears during the trip?

Julita previously hinted that she planned to eventually address the comment publicly, and people are still waiting for the full story. Given how explosive their relationship became toward the end, people are convinced there is far more drama lurking beneath the surface than Netflix ever showed.

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