When is the Love Is Blind: Poland reunion? The date has been announced, and it’s coming soon

The Love Is Blind: Poland reunion has officially been announced by Netflix, and it sounds like there’s still loads of drama left to unpack.

In a teaser shared online, Netflix confirmed: “It’s not over yet. There are still a few important questions left to ask.” The Love Is Blind reunion episode will air on Sunday 24th May at 7pm, where the cast will all come back together to discuss everything that went down after filming ended.

And if the other Love Is Blind reunions are anything to go by, this one is probably going to be messy.

Reunion episodes are usually where all the behind-the-scenes chaos finally comes out. Contestants reveal what really happened after the weddings, couples explain whether they stayed together, and the awkward unseen tensions always seem to make an appearance. There are usually cheating allegations, cast feuds, shady DMs exposed and at least one person crying on a sofa while everyone else stares in silence.

During the reunion, one of the questions will be what Jacek said to Julita and what caused such a major rift between them.

Since the finale aired, people have already been trying to work out which of the couples are still together. Some think a few pairs have quietly split after spotting social media clues and the fact certain cast members don’t appear together online anymore. Others seem to still be going strong, although Netflix has obviously kept most details tightly under wraps ahead of the reunion.

There are also still loads of unanswered questions from the season itself. Some relationships felt rushed, a few arguments never really got resolved onscreen, and people have been desperate to know what happened once the cameras stopped rolling.

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