A deep dive into Alex’s dating and living history as he gets questioned on Love Is Blind

It’s been exposed that Alex Henderson and Priyanka Grandhi secretly knew each other before ‘meeting’ in the Love Is Blind pods, because they were in the same friendship group in Chicago. He then proposed to Ashley Carpenter, who’s now massively questioning him.

Ashley told Alex: “You’ve been in contact with her for years.” He then confirmed that he went to live with his ex in Austin, where he lived before he moved in with a past girlfriend. He and Priyanka are friends of friends and never had anything romantic happen pre-show.

He said that before the show, he had been seeing a girl in Chicago. He also mentioned that there may have been another girl in Austin. According to him, the Chicago relationship was serious but complicated. He said it was on and off in the beginning due to distance.

He also shared that she eventually left him and that “there was cheating of some capacity involved from her end.” Priyanka was actively in Chicago from 2019 to 2022, and people think that the alleged ex was actually her, even though he claims they were only friends.

A TikTokker called @YourFriendEllen said: “It sounds like the Chicago relationship ended when he quit soccer, which would line up at the time Priyanka was posting about being in Chicago. If they were together or if there were group pics, she may have taken them down.”

Ellen pointed out that when Alex described his physical type to Brittany, it “perfectly describes Priyanka”. Anyway, he’s not a native Floridian, but his home base is West Lake, Ohio, and has stated on the show multiple times that he used to live in Florida.

He also mentioned that he was offered a role as a soccer coach in Southwest Florida. Alex previously worked in the Northern Territory of Australia as a fisherman in 2022. During his year in Australia, he also mentioned running a gym in Bondi Beach in Sydney.

At another point, he was working as a casino employee in Melbourne. Alex is originally from New Zealand though, and has the benefits of having a dual citizenship. In 2021, Alex hung out in Colorado, and in the last year, he’s been coaching football in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The only inkling Alex may have been in a relationship in 2021 is that he was pictured with his hand on a mystery girl’s tummy, in a group picture with their friends, who he appears to have gone on some sort of bowling date with back in Durungo, Colorado.

