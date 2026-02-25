Every despicable time the men of Love Is Blind belittled their partner because of their weight

It seems every season of Love Is Blind there’s always at least one man who makes some incredibly belittling comments towards their partner.

Chris is currently in the spotlight for his rude comments towards Jessica, so let’s see every other time a man has commented on his partners looks for absolutely no reason.

Chris

Chris shockingly told Jessica during the current season of Love Is Blind that he’d usually go for someone who “does pilates” or goes to the gym “everyday.”

Even more amazingly, he admitted that he genuinely didn’t expect her to call of the engagement after his comments and sorry but what world is he living in?!

Shake

Shake is yet another Love Is Blind man who said some truly cruel comments to his partner. Even during the pods, Shake would constantly ask the women whether they worked out and what their clothing size was.

During his first conversation with Deepti, he asked if she was light enough that he’d be able to pick her up and put her on his shoulders at a music festival.

Things only got worse after they left the pods, as Shake was very open with Deepti about the fact that he wasn’t physically attracted to her.

According to her book, Deepti claimed that she felt Shake’s “energy shifting” after she walked outside in her swimsuit, writing: “I pretended not to notice. I didn’t want to be awkward and for him to know it affected me.

“The following day he looked at me and said, ‘Deeps, I don’t think we will work out.’ My stomach immediately sank. I knew it was my physical appearance and our intimate moments. That was a problem for him.”

She also alleged that Shake talked about her body to her co-stars, claiming: “I later heard Shake compared me to an animal, a flying squirrel, because of my stretch marks and saggy skin.

“I heard that he also said my body needed to be studied by science. Someone who says to me, ‘I don’t feel an animalistic, instinctual attraction to you’ is certainly not husband material.”

Joe

Joe told Madison to her face that she wasn’t his “usual type” and then told producers that he usually dated “thinner women.”

This significantly impacted Madison, who told Glamour that his comments were the “worst case scenario.”

She explained: “Worst-case scenario is the person you fall in love with isn’t attracted to you, and all of a sudden it becomes not about the connection, but the attraction. And while I think that’s very important, this is Love Is Blind. We did it for the emotional experience. It was definitely a hard watch.”

Clay

Clay made several awful comments to AD about her weight during Love Is Blind, telling her if she ever gained weight he would make her go to the gym to lose it, even if she was pregnant.

The two somehow managed to make it to the altar, where the first reaction his made wasn’t about how happy he was to see her, but instead what her body looked like in the dress. Safe to say they didn’t get married, and AD dodged a huge bullet.

