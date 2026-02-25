Shayne Jansen opens up about how going on Love Is Blind affected his mental health

Shayne Jansen has revealed how Love Is Blind unlocked a new fear for him, which meant that his mental health was impacted. He recently shared his journey on TikTok and wrote in a caption: “The show gave me this fear of never being allowed to mess up.”

He added: “One bad moment and it all falls apart.” Shayne was engaged to Natalie Lee on season two, and although their relationship never worked out, he’s been able to level up his success as a personal trainer on the outside world, thanks to his Netflix fame.

Shayne went on to say: “Being a ‘character’ gets you views. Being yourself gets you real connection. I chose real and it cost me a lot post-show. But it gave me everything.” He also spoke about how he worked as a PT for a decade before Love Is Blind.

It’s not the first time Shayne has spoken out about his experience on the show. Now, when he gets asked to do another reality show, he says it’s “tempting but he’s busy,” especially after he decided to go on Perfect Match a few months after both of his parents died.

He opened up about how he resorted to drugs and alcohol to cope with having a lot more followers. Shayne went on the Blind Love podcast with Zach and Bliss in February 2025, revealing that the thing that saved him was his friend “giving him a stable home.”

Despite the struggles he faced, Shayne is “forever grateful” for going on the show and said: “Yes, it was some of the worst moments of my life, but I feel like I desperately needed something like that. It’s a wake-up call for a lot of people if you use it correctly.”

