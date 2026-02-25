Here’s how much money all the Beast Games players ended up taking home after the finale

Over $11 million in cash was given away

The finale of Beast Games season two has finally aired, and whilst we now know who ended up winning and taking home $5.1 million in cash, how much did all the other players win throughout the series? Let’s find out!

Tyler – $5.1 million

Tyler ended up winning the entirety of Beast Games season two and took home an absolutely insane $5.1 million. It’s a seriously life changing amount of money, and he emotionally told his wife that they could now retire and spend more time with their sons.

Ian – $1.6 million

Ian was yet another millionaire who came out of Beast Games after he won the private island but ended up deciding to sell the it back to MrBeast, netting him the hefty value of the land.

He appeared on the RHAP: We Know Reality TV YouTube channel to explain why he decided to sell the island.

Ian explained: “He gave me the option straight away of instead of going through the whole sale process, he could just pay me out. You know, we fly to Panama, I’m in the car for two hours, I get on a boat for three hours, I get to my island and I realise this just isn’t going to make sense for me.”

Brett – $947k

Brett didn’t quite reach millionaire status after the Beast Games season two finale, but he did win $947k, a huge amount of cash regardless.

JT – $683k

JT won the fourth biggest amount of money after Beast Games, coming in at just $683k.

Monika – $302k

I was really rooting for Monika to win all of Beast Games but she still walked away with a hefty amount of money.

Nick – $250k

Nick had two options to become a millionaire on Beast Games, but he decided against it entirely the first time, and only took $250k out of a $1 million pot the second time.

Kady – $68k

There’s quite a big drop off between Nick and Kady, and she left with $68k.

Every single player who participated on Beast Games also received $1k just for participating even if they didn’t win big time, as confirmed by MrBeast during the season two finale.

