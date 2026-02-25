The Love Is Blind Ohio stars who support left-wing politics, and those who aren’t so liberal

They have very different views from their co-stars

As soon as a new Love Is Blind season arrives, it’s only natural that people’s investigator modes get activated, and they can’t help but delve into all the details about each participant.

When season 10 dropped, people almost sidelined the pod engagements and altar outcomes. There’s something more vital to do, and that’s deep-dive into the cast’s political viewpoints.

From resurfaced interviews to Instagram follows, folks have been combing through social media activity and uncovering some pretty telling political clues along the way.

While a few cast members appear to align more with liberal figures and causes, others haven’t shied away from expressing conservative views. So, here’s where the Love Is Blind Ohio cast seem to fall politically.

Emma Betsinger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Em (@emmabetsinger)

First up, we have Love Is Blind season 10’s Emma Betsinger.

Everyone already loves her and they’re probably going to warm to her even more once they find out about her liberal-seeming stance.

She follows Kamala Harris on Instagram, but not Donald Trump, making her seemingly more left-leaning.

Jessica Barrett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Barrett (@jessicaleighbarrett)

Then there’s Jessica Barrett, who appears to sit at the opposite end of the spectrum from her experiment partner (and now ex), Chris Fusco.

Jessica follows a number of more liberal-leaning Instagram accounts, including Kamala Harris, Vice President Kamala Harris Archived, accounts supporting trans rights, and NPR Politics.

Now, onto the cast members who appear to support right-wing politics…

Chris Fusco

Seemingly opposing Jessica’s stance, Chris was uncovered to be following over 10 controversial right-wing accounts on Instagram recently.

Some of the accounts he follows include Donald and Ivanka Trump and Emily Saves America.

Alex Henderson

Sooooo Alex said he’d vote for Trump and they moved from that really quickly. So they’re all MAGA, huh? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/89CQlcARh8 — pip ✨ (@Pip_GotGame) February 21, 2026

This one doesn’t even require a glimpse at an Instagram following list.

When Alex Henderson met Ashley’s dad on Love Is Blind, he explained that he “didn’t vote” but that he “would’ve voted for Trump.”

He also shared that he’s “absolutely conservative” in his political views. No issues with making that clear, Alex…

Bri McNees

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

While Chris and Alex have been pretty upfront about their political stances, we can’t say the same for Breezy.

Brianna doesn’t appear to have spoken publicly about her political views, but an alleged social media post of hers did the appeared on Reddit recently and the content suggests she leans right-wing.

The now-deleted post featured a tribute to Charlie Kirk as well as the words:

“A steward of the great commission taken by a cowardly act of hate. Praying big today for peace and humanity to be restored and the love of god to pour into the hearts of the lost. GOD BLESS THIS COUNTRY.”

