Every lame excuse the men of Love Is Blind have made to try and defend their behaviour

Apparently you can be as rude as you want to your partner under the guise of honesty

It sadly still isn’t uncommon for the men of Love Is Blind to behave truly awfully towards their partners during the series, then shamelessly try to justify it all.

From claiming it’s just them being honest, to insisting it wasn’t their intention to hurt their partner, *eyeroll*, let’s have a look at all the mega lame excuses they’ve made for their behaviour over the years.

Chris defended himself by claiming he ‘really wasn’t trying to be hurtful’ towards Jessica

Chris told Jessica during the current season of Love Is Blind that he’d usually go for someone who “does pilates” or goes to the gym “everyday.”

As for his lame excuse as to why his comments towards Jessica shouldn’t actually get any backlash, he claimed he was simply trying to “upfront and honest” with her.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “I respect Jessica so much, still, and she such an amazing person, where I felt like I didn’t want to make anything up.

“I felt like maybe just being super direct and honest about how I felt was the best route at the time, and just explaining what I’m normally attracted to physically without… because I mean, on the show, we’re meeting someone based on emotional connection, so we’re doing it pretty much backwards than the normal dating life.”

And despite what Chris said to Jessica, it can all of course be excused because after all he “really wasn’t trying to be hurtful.” I mean, of course that’s just so obvious right…

He continued: “I really wasn’t trying to have any malicious intention behind it. Looking back, like I said, I would’ve chosen my words differently, and just would’ve expressed how I felt in that moment differently.

“And my intention was not to say she was this horrible person, or anything about body-shaming, or anything like that. That wasn’t my intention. It was just to explain how I was feeling at the time with our current connection that wasn’t emotional.”

Shake shamelessly tried to justify his comments about weight by comparing marriage to a ‘purchase’

Shake kept asking women about their weight during the pods, enquiring as to whether they worked out and what their clothing size was.

During his first conversation with Deepti, he asked if she was light enough that he’d be able to pick her up and put her on his shoulders at a music festival.

According to her book, Deepti claimed that she felt Shake’s “energy shifting” after she walked outside in her swimsuit, writing: “I pretended not to notice. I didn’t want to be awkward and for him to know it affected me.

“The following day he looked at me and said, ‘Deeps, I don’t think we will work out.’ My stomach immediately sank. I knew it was my physical appearance and our intimate moments. That was a problem for him.”

She also alleged that Shake talked about her body to her co-stars, claiming: “I later heard Shake compared me to an animal, a flying squirrel, because of my stretch marks and saggy skin.

“I heard that he also said my body needed to be studied by science. Someone who says to me, ‘I don’t feel an animalistic, instinctual attraction to you’ is certainly not husband material.”

As for the excuses Shake managed to conjure up for his vile comments, he actually refused to apologise for his behaviour during the reunion, and compared marriage to a “purchase.”

Shake maintained that he simply “keeps it real” and recognises that because of his “warped views” he probably shouldn’t have gone on Love Is Blind.

Joe claims he wasn’t trying to ‘shame’ Madison, despite telling producers he usually dated ‘thinner women’

Joe told Madison to her face that she wasn’t his “usual type” and then told producers that he usually dated “thinner women.”

This significantly impacted Madison, who told Glamour that his comments were the “worst case scenario.”

She explained: “Worst-case scenario is the person you fall in love with isn’t attracted to you, and all of a sudden it becomes not about the connection, but the attraction. And while I think that’s very important, this is Love Is Blind. We did it for the emotional experience. It was definitely a hard watch.”

Joe was also asked by Glamour how he felt about watching himself make the comments about her body during the show.

He responded: “Not great. I never want to contribute to anyone feeling that way. She always came across as confident and comfortable in her own skin.”

But he then immediately went on the defensive, claiming that he was just tying to be “truthful”, saying: “Mind you, in our conversation, I was not shaming her. Just being truthful of who I went for in the past. I found her attractive, both in how she looked and how she carried herself.”

