Bizarre interview Alex did about intimacy was cut from Love Is Blind, and it’s clear why

During Love Is Blind season 10 episode five, we all get the pleasure of seeing Alex and Ashley pretty much undressing one another with their eyes in Cabo.

They seemed to have chemistry, but then later on in the show, Ashley expresses how she’s feeling frustrated about their lack of bedroom activity.

Now, an uncovered clip sees Alex talking about the couple’s intimate life, and it’s just adding to the pile of bizarre moments from him that simply don’t add up.

The bizarre clip that was cut from Love Is Blind

In a confessional while on his honeymoon, Alex tells Love Is Blind producers how he and Ashley’s physical connection is “on fire.”

He reveals: “We can’t really keep our hands off of each other, which is exactly what you would want at the beginning and middle and end of a relationship.”

The former soccer player continues: “There’s obviously some spicy talk that goes back and forth, and I love that.

“It’s one of those things that hopefully makes the physical even better, and it leads up to a little bit of tension which gets broken in the right way, and I think we’re both excited to explore that when we’re ready.”

He refuses to answer more intimacy questions

Alex is then asked by a producer when he thinks the couple “will be ready.”

Holding his golden wine glass, Alex laughs and says: “No questions…” before correcting himself: “No comment, no comment.”

During episode five, which is likely where the BTS confessional clip came from, Alex is seen telling Ashley that she’s “dangerous,” before calling her out for “biting her lip.”

He told her: “You know what you’re doing,” before Ashley reveals in a confessional that she thinks he’s “f***ing hot.”

The two also told each other they “loved” each other during their honeymoon.

And things clearly progressed as in episode six, Alex tells the cameras: “Last night we had very good sex. I enjoyed it, I think she had a good time, as well.”

But by episode eight, the two end up arguing about their sex life, and Ashley reminds Alex how “important” physical intimacy is to her.

