Everything Jessica has been up to since leaving Love Is Blind with her head held high

Jessica seriously deserves a crown for dealing with everything Chris told her on Love Is Blind, and she’s been thriving ever since quitting the show. So, let’s see what she’s up to now!

Jessica has discussed how she handled the actual couch conversation in an interview with Glamour, saying: “There was no conversation about anything like this prior to that conversation. So I kind of went into this, like, lock in zone.

“As you know, I have done a lot in my life. I work really hard. I do very well under pressure. I have to deal with very tough conversations frequently at work, and my gears were definitely turning.

“I was definitely listening, taking in everything that he said, and it was absolutely a switch that flipped for me. In that moment, I knew that there was no way that this man was going to be in my life, and I knew that it was up to me to handle that in such a way that I would be proud of when I had to watch it a year later.”

And if there’s anyone who’s thinking of hitting her up now she’s a single lady once again, she told Glamour: “I have created a beautiful, amazing life and I am not interested in anything other than an addition to that.”

And Jessica has been getting up to a ton of fun stuff after leaving Love Is Blind, so let’s catch up with everything.

Went to Vegas to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race live

Jess had a whirlwind weekend in Vegas watching RuPaul’s Drag Race live, and genuinely I can’t think of a better way to decompress after the chaos of Love Is Blind.

And for anyone wondering, no that’s not her new man, he’s her bestie and is very happily married himself!

Celebrated her 39th birthday in style

Can someone tell Jessica about aging because I don’t think she’s got the memo yet. Seriously, if I look half as good as her at 39 I’ve officially made it in life.

Dressed up as Sabrina Carpenter for Halloween

Could have mistaken her for the actual woman herself tbh.

