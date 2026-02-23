Shocking resurfaced video shows Brittany singing in mocking Asian accent before Love Is Blind

She and her dad were referring to COVID-19 as 'kung flu'

A shocking resurfaced video seemingly shows Love Is Blind cast member Brittany and her father mocking Asian accents whilst singing about the “kung flu.”

The video was originally posted in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and was found on her father’s Instagram account.

During the video, Daryl Wicker, a music and content producer who Love Is Blind viewers met on Love Is Blind when Brittany introduced Devonta to her parents, is seen primarily singing.

However, Brittany also starts singing as well, with the two singing about “kung flu” in a mocking stereotypical Asian accent.

It seems to be a song that her father made up on the spot, as they sing about “can’t be next to you, you stay there you fool, got nothing to do all because of kung flu.”

In 2020, President Donald Trump called COVID-19, “kung flu” according to the BBC, with violence against Asians increasing as a result of the pandemic.

After the video was posted on Reddit, both Brittany and her father received criticism for the video, with one writing: “It’s embarrassing that they think this is okay. It’s appalling that they thought it was appropriate to post. No shame whatsoever. No sensitivity and respect either.”

Another added: “This is so disappointing and disgusting. I just caught up on the episodes and thought their meet the parents was wholesome. F*ck that.”

