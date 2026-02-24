Below Deck’s Daisy savagely reveals what it was really like working with Ben Robinson

If you thought Below Deck Down Under season four was going to be smooth sailing just because Captain Jason stacked the yacht with seasoned pros, think again.

Daisy Kelliher came on board the M/Y Katina ready to run interior like the absolute legend she is, and then Chef Ben Robinson showed up with that Ben energy… chaotic, confident, and completely unbothered by anyone else.

In an exclusive chat with Us Weekly, Daisy didn’t exactly sugarcoat what it’s like trying to make luxury yachting magic while sharing a floating workplace with someone who can be equal parts brilliant and… villainous.

Ben and Daisy worked together on the Katina

Bravo basically built a “crossover chaos cocktail” for season four.

It involves Daisy, fresh off Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Ben returning to the franchise, and Captain Jason in full no-nonsense mode, all while cruising around the Caribbean on the Katina.

On paper, it’s kind of genius. Daisy’s known for being competent and funny, Captain Jason wants a tight ship, and Ben’s the chef who can deliver Michelin-level plates while also being… a lot.

Even Jason has joked there aren’t many chief stews who can truly hold their own with Ben, but Daisy can.

And yet, the vibe between Daisy and Ben isn’t just “two strong personalities.” It’s that specific Below Deck flavour where the boat is gorgeous, the guests are demanding, the hours are brutal, and your coworker’s quirks start feeling like personal attacks by day two…

Daisy’s savage real opinion on chef Ben

Daisy basically framed Ben as her biggest professional hurdle this season. She told Us Weekly, “This season in the galley my big challenges had to do with Ben.”

And it’s not just the yelling-or-not-yelling debate, it’s the behaviour.

One of Daisy’s most eyebrow-raising examples? Ben’s whole “guest space” obsession.

In Daisy’s words, “He takes a guest robe… and he makes it his own.

That’s the kind of detail that sounds funny for five seconds… until you remember interior are the ones cleaning, resetting, and keeping everything looking untouched and pristine.

Meanwhile, the season trailer shows Daisy venting that Ben’s conduct is “outrageous,” including her claim that he’s basically treating a guest cabin like a crash pad.

Which lines up with the larger issue Daisy keeps pointing to: when one department head acts like rules are optional, it creates extra work, and extra tension, for everyone else.

Still, Daisy also hints there’s a stubbornness standoff happening.

She admitted to Us Weekly, “Maybe we’re both as stubborn as each other.”

