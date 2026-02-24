Ben’s ex fiancée Kiara Cabral speaks out after he claimed she cheated on Below Deck Down Under

'Everything Ben has said about me on the show is 100 per cent false'

Ben Robinson previously claimed on Below Deck Down Under that his ex fiancée, Kiara Cabral, had been cheating on him and now she’s spoken out about his claims.

During the previous episode of Below Deck, Ben claimed: “I was meant to get married last year. And I caught her, she had been seeing one of my friends for a very long time.”

He felt like everyone had been “letting him down” and admitted that he lacked “faith in humanity” after what happened.

Ben admitted he was “really sensitive” at the moment. “I’m more sensitive because everyone’s just f***ing let me down, that’s why,” he added about how he lacked “faith in humanity” after the experience.

And now Kiara Cabral, the ex fiancée of Ben Robinson has spoken out about the claims he made on Below Deck Down Under, slamming them as “100 per cent false.”

She posted a lengthy video on TikTok, explaining: “Hi, my name is Kiara, Ben Robinson’s ex fiancée. Those of you who are watching Below Deck may have heard of me and not in a positive light at all.

“Everything Ben has said about me on the show is 100 per cent false. I have never and I would never be romantically involved with any of his friends. That’s not the kind of person I am.”

She then revealed the real reason she allegedly ended the engagement, claiming: “The truth is I was the one that left the relationship, not easily, I may add, because of the way he was treating me. There was a lot of trauma I had to deal with from that relationship.

“And honestly, I just want it to be over. It’s been over two years and I really feel like I’ve healed. And the internet blowing this up and demonizing me is opening up a lot of scars that I’ve healed. This is really hard for me to talk about.

“Um, it’s been over two years since the relationship ended and I’ve healed since then. I truly hope he has as well. I know the show that is airing now, it was probably filmed a while ago.”

She added: “Uh, but now that it’s airing and I’m being demonized, it is really hard on me and it’s opening a lot of scars and I really would like it just to be over. This is the narcissism that I’ve walked away from and I just wanted to come on here and say that.

“I don’t have a platform. I’m A nobody. I know Ben has his fans, but I just really want to be in peace. Thank you.”

She also wrote in the caption for her video: “I apologize for how awkward I am coming off. Talking about my feels on camera does not come easily to me.

“Quite frankly making this video game me an immense amount of anxiety. Take what you want from what I have said, but I am sick feeling like I don’t have a voice when it comes to my own life, and now I would really like to just move on.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Ben Robinson for comment.

