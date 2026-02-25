Here’s the complete rundown of who does and doesn’t get married this season of Love Is Blind

We’re finally starting to head towards the all important weddings on Love Is Blind season 10, but let’s be honest can any of us bare to wait to find out who does actually and get married, and who doesn’t…

Well, if like me you’re impatient then we’re all in luck as Reality Receipts has done some sleuthing and allegedly revealed who ends up saying yes and no at the altar. Spoilers ahead so you have been warned!

Emma and Mike

We get left on a cliffhanger during the most recent batch of Love Is Blind episodes, as despite appearing like she’s going to say no, Emma does end up saying yes.

However, the pair won’t end up tying the knot as according to the Reality Receipts podcast Mike ends up saying no.

Allegedly Emma actually knew Mike was going to say no before but decided to say yes to spice things up a bit, but take that with a large grain of salt.

Amber and Jordan

Amber and Jordan actually do get married on season 10 of Love Is Blind, however allegedly it doesn’t last long.

According to Reality Receipts, their marriage last just three months, but we’ll have to wait for the reunion to confirm if that’s true!

Ashley and Alex

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Alex and Ashley do not get married and whilst they do make it to the altar they ultimately say no to each other and thank goodness.

Brittany and Devonta

Apparently Brittany and Devonta are another couple who don’t actually manage to make it to the altar either, although again I think we all saw that coming a mile off.

Vic and Christine

Vic and Christine allegedly do say yes to each other and are still married today, and genuinely I would have rioted in the streets if they hadn’t ended up tying the knot. They’re truly one of the best couples we’ve had on this series for years.

Bri and Connor

We find out in the newest drop of Love Is Blind episodes that Bri and Connor don’t end up making it to the altar at all as she ends up calling off their engagement. I guess Chris really did get in her head.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.