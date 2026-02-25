Love Is Blind left us on a cliffhanger, but we know whether Mike and Emma get married

Okay, I genuinely wasn’t expecting Mike and Emma to get to the altar at time during Love Is Blind, so I was wondering whether they’d get married at all.

Whilst they seem to get along great, the main issue these two have had is over children, with Emma not seeming to be 100 per cent on board with the idea.

During the start of the wedding episode Emma really seems like she’s gearing up towards an altar rejection, but she tells Mike that she “can’t imagine life without him” before declaring her love for him.

And in classic Love Is Blind style the episode is left on a cliffhanger, with viewers having to wait until next week to find out whether Emma and Mike get married. Except you actually don’t, as Reality Receipts has allegedly revealed their fate.

So, if you don’t want to know whether Emma and Mike get married then I recommend you click away now!

According to the Reality Receipts Podcast, Mike ends up saying no at the altar and the two don’t end up tying the knot.

But allegedly the pair knew that they didn’t want to get married before getting to the altar so Emma knew she could say yes without actually having to commit. Plus, nothing makes for a juicier wedding than when one person says no.

Whilst we’ll have to wait until the next episode releases next week, I will say that Reality Receipts have an almost 100 per cent accuracy rate of their spoilers, so I would bet money on Mike saying no next week.

And in case you want to know the fate of all the other couples this season of Love Is Blind, you can read who does and doesn’t tie the knot here!

