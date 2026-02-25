This is what Kylie Jenner would look like if she ever dissolved her infamous lip filler

Kylie Jenner has become famous for her lip filler, and now that there’s a trend going round of people getting theirs dissolved, we decided to see what she’d look like. It was her King Kylie 2016 era where she started to show off her Kylie Cosmetics lip kits that set it off.

In the past, Kylie has spoken out about how she’s only had lip filler, but often gets criticised for allegedly getting other cosmetic procedures. And more recently, people are convinced she’s had her filler dissolved, but she hasn’t confirmed or denied this.

While attending the BAFTAs in London, England, people noticed how smaller her pout looks. “Her lips actually look normal here,” said one person. “Honestly she looks so much better than she has done recently,” wrote another BAFTAs viewer.

Anyway, here’s what she’d look like without any filler:

Kylie has openly been getting dermal filler in her lips, ever since she was a teenager. She previously admitted that she did so out of “insecurity” when a boy told her how her lips were “unkissable” and first claimed to have gotten all of her lip filler dissolved in 2018.

In 2024, Kylie announced on The Kardashians how she “went on a journey the last year dissolving half my lip filler”. She said, “I hate having this same conversation over and over and over again because it feels like a waste of my breath because it’s never going to change.”

“They don’t think there’s any rules with us, whereas if you talked the same way you talk about us about any other woman, people would come to their defence all day long,” Kylie added, revealing how she believes their family get “dehumanised”.

