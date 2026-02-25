How much of his $5.1 million Beast Games prize will Tyler actually get to keep after tax?

Tyler is the official winner of season two of Beast Games, and has won an insane $5.1 million in cash during the finale, genuinely a dream.

So, you might be wondering how he’s going to spend all his ludicrous winnings but before he can think of that he’s going to have to pay tax on his winnings. As for exactly how much? Well, let’s find out!

Unlike other countries, in the USA winnings from a game show, TV show or competition don’t count as gift and are instead treated as ordinary income. So in the eyes of the taxman, Tyler has eseentially just been given a $5.1 million bonus, which can be heavily heavily taxed.

According to USA tax laws the production company must immediately withhold 24 per cent federal tax if a prize is over $5k. However, a prize over $5 million will push Tyler into one of the top tax brackets, meaning he’ll owe more later down the line.

Then as Tyler currently lives in North Carolina, he also gets whacked with a 4.25 per cent state tax on his winnings, meaning he’ll have to pay another roughly $217k to the state.

So, with a federal tax amount of roughly $1.75 to $1.9 million plus the state tax, after everything Beast Games season two finale winner Tyler will lose over $2 million from his $5.1 million pot. Still, he’ll be left with around $3.1 million, which is still an insane amount of money!

