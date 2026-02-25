Ranked: Which of the Love Is Blind men has the most miniscule number of Instagram followers?

Turns out least followed doesn't mean least talked-about

If you’ve been bingeing Love Is Blind season 10 and running to Instagram between episodes, you’ve probably noticed something… not all grooms leave the pods with influencer-level numbers.

Some guys are instantly everywhere, while others are… quietly minding their business with a couple thousand followers and a very low tolerance for thirst traps.

So after a proper scroll-session, let’s see who’s pulling the biggest and smallest crowds right now…

#6 Vic St John – 53.8k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Vic St. John (@dr.vicstjohn)

Vic is the “serious job, serious intentions” guy.

He’s a professor who got engaged to Christine Hamilton early on, and theirs has been positioned as one of the season’s steadier love stories.

That vibe translates to Instagram, too. He’s the most-followed of this bunch, hovering around the 54k mark.

#5 Connor Spies – 20k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Spies (@connor9spies)

Connor’s following is solid, and it makes sense. He’s been a key groom this season, getting engaged to Bri McNees.

His IG following sits closer to the 20k mark right now, which is basically giving “recognisable in public, but still able to buy groceries in peace.”

#4 Jordan Faeth – 13.6k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan (@jordanfaeth)

Jordan is engaged to Amber Morrison, and their storyline has been a big talking point.

He’s been surprising himself during his Love Is Blind journey, openly discussing how his “dealbreakers” evolved in the pods.

Jordan’s Instagram is sitting at almost 14k, which feels very “I did this for love, not brand deals”… at least for now.

#3 Mike Gibney – 13.3k

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Gibney (@michaelgibney15)

Mike proposed to Emma Betsinger, and their relationship has had enough screen time to keep curiosity high.

Social-wise, he’s basically neck-and-neck with Jordan, roughly 13k-ish on Instagram at the moment.

#2 Alex Henderson – 7.6k

Alex is one of the most headline-grabbing guys this season, so his follower count being under 10k is kind of wild.

He got engaged to Ashley Carpenter during the show, and his following appears to have peaked and troughed somewhat. Perhaps he’s losing and gaining fans with each episode drop.

#1 Chris Fusco – 3k

And the groom with the fewest followers is… Chris Fusco.

He got engaged to Jessica Barrett, and he’s also been one of the season’s most controversial men.

It’s safe to say the show drama and the internet backlash have been loud.

Despite all that attention, his Instagram still only sits around 3k. It’s giving ‘maximum drama, minimum followers.’

