An in-depth look at Chris’ army vet career before Love Is Blind

Chris Fusco might be the Love Is Blind guy everyone loves to hate right now.

He’s basically the one people side-eye for how things went down with Jessica Barrett.

But, before Netflix editors ever got their hands on his storyline, he had a whole other life built on uniforms, drills, and very serious target practice.

And yes, it’s giving “plot twist.” Because when you look at his military record, you don’t just see a reality TV villain edit… you see years of competing, ranking, and racking up respect inside the National Guard marksmanship world.

Chris was winning awards in 2008

Let’s rewind to 2008. Long before the pods, the proposals, and the internet chaos.

In December of that year, a US Air Force site covering the 171st Air Refuelling Wing reported on Pennsylvania’s performance at the Winston P. Wilson National and International Marksmanship Championships in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Chris was named as part of Pennsylvania’s “Alpha Team,” representing the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

The team placed third overall in the competition behind Missouri and Texas, plus scored second in two specific events: the Fallen Comrade Match and the Combined Arms Team Match.

And here’s the flex. Chris, along with two teammates, received the Chief’s 50 Award, which means he ranked in the top 10 per cent of all National Guard shooters.

He was in the National Guard

Official receipts place Chris in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, which is part of the National Guard and aligned with the Air Force, technically not the US Army.

The Love Is Blind star was in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, although Netflix’s Tudum called him a military veteran.

Although people often lump all Guard service under “army” in casual conversation. He’s named as PA Air National Guard in 2008, and later as an 111th Attack Wing member.

By 2015, a report from the 111th Attack Wing spotlighted the unit’s comeback at the Governor’s Twenty Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania.

It identifies him as Master Sgt. Christopher Fusco, an 111th Operations Support Squadron member and “communication superintendent,” and says he placed third out of 82 competitors.

In previous Governor’s Twenty matches he’d taken first place and “numerous” second-place finishes, too.

He got promoted to Senior Master Sergeant

By the looks of things, Chris’ role was in communications and engineering support rather than combat arms.

It seems that he had a long-term Guard career that extended well beyond competitive shooting.

A 2012 issue of the Sandy Hog Gazette includes a section about deployed 270th Electronic Installation Squadron members and shows a photo caption naming “Master Sgt. Chris Fusco” as a 270th EIS C-Team member.

In the same section, the unit describes supporting the Army 335th Signal Brigade and installing large amounts of communications infrastructure.

A May 2012 newsletter, “Moving Up, Moving In, Moving Out,” lists “Christopher Fusco 270th EIS” under “To Senior Master Sergeant.”

Later, 111th photo captions identify him as Senior Master Sgt. and even Chief Master Sgt.

