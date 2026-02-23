Here’s where the cast stands with Chris after he made a fool of himself on Love Is Blind

He really ruffled some feathers in season 10

Love Is Blind season 10 might have finished filming, but the drama clearly isn’t over.

While the pods are long gone and the weddings have wrapped, people are still keeping a close eye on what’s happening off-camera, especially when it comes to Chris Fusco.

In the age of Instagram follows, unfollows, and subtle social media shade, who’s still connected can say a lot.

So, where does Chris stand with the rest of the cast now? Let’s take a deep dive into who follows him, who he follows back, and what that might reveal about the current state of his relationships with the Ohio cast…

Victor St John – following Chris

Victor is still following Chris, suggesting there’s no obvious bad blood between them.

Whether they’re close or simply cordial, at least from a social media perspective, things appear to be on good terms.

Mike Gibney – following Chris

Mike also continues to follow Chris, hinting that their relationship hasn’t completely fallen apart post-filming.

Even if they’re not publicly interacting, there’s no sign of a dramatic fallout online.

Jordan Faeth – following Chris

Jordan remains connected to Chris on Instagram, which could imply they’ve managed to maintain some level of friendship since the show wrapped.

At the very least, there’s no public unfollow to suggest tension.

Christine Hamilton – not following Chris

Christine doesn’t follow Chris, which may raise eyebrows among Love Is Blind viewers.

Amber Morrison – not following

Amber isn’t following Chris either, suggesting they didn’t stay connected after filming ended.

Whether it’s personal or simply drifting apart, there’s no visible social media link.

Ashley Carpenter – not following Chris

Ashley has also opted not to follow Chris, which could point to unresolved tension or just a lack of closeness outside the show.

Either way, they’re not publicly connected.

Alex Henderson – not following Chris

Alex is another cast member who doesn’t follow Chris, adding to the growing list of apparent social media splits.

It doesn’t necessarily confirm drama, but it doesn’t scream friendship either.

Bri McNees – not following Chris

Bri isn’t following Chris at this point, suggesting they haven’t stayed in touch… at least not publicly.

Folks will no doubt speculate about what might have happened behind the scenes.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Bri said that she and her partner, Connor Spies, “don’t speak” to Chris anymore.

She explained: “He doesn’t really affiliate himself with the group…”

“It’s cordial. We’ve seen him, and we’ve just kind of said, ‘Hey, what happened, happened.’ We’ve moved forward. I haven’t really thought about it literally since that mixer. I was like, ‘Whatever, I’m going to keep going with my man.’ But yeah, we really don’t even know if Chris is in the country right now. We [have] no idea where that man is.”

Connor Spies – not following

Connor also doesn’t follow Chris, indicating there’s no visible online connection between them.

Whether that’s intentional or simply neutral distance is unclear.

Brittany Wicker – not following

Brittany has not followed Chris post-show, adding to the number of cast members who appear to have opted out of social media ties.

Emma Betsinger – not following

Emma isn’t following Chris either.

Social media silence can sometimes say a lot.

Jessica Barrett – not following Chris

Jessica also doesn’t follow Chris, rounding out the list of cast members who aren’t publicly connected to him. Whatever the dynamics are behind the scenes, the Instagram receipts suggest Chris may not be tight with much of the cast right now.

