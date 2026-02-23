He’s an actual icon, so let’s take a peek at Vic’s life outside of Love Is Blind

Dr Vic St John isn’t your average Love Is Blind hopeful, he’s a public policy professor at The Ohio State University who’s suddenly swapped lectures and office hours for pods and emotional deep-dives.

Based in Columbus, Vic brings calm, thoughtful, husband-material energy, but there’s also a quietly fascinating backstory behind the polished vibes, from where he’s lived to what he studies and what he gets up to in his spare time…

Vic’s career throwback

Throwing it back to Vic’s first Instagram post from 2015, and he’s celebrating his wins.

Before stepping into the pods on Love Is Blind, he was already living his main-character life, just in lecture halls instead of on Netflix.

A criminal justice scholar, Vic began his doctoral journey at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, proudly sharing back in 2015 that he was entering a new chapter as a PhD student.

Fast-forward, and he’s built a career rooted in research, policy and education.

The heartwarming school throwback

If you scroll far enough back on Vic’s Instagram, you’ll find a graduation photo that feels extra special.

In the caption, he reflects on being held back a grade in high school, admitting his focus “was everywhere but school.”

Instead of letting that define him, he transferred, took extra classes, joined sports and pushed himself to graduate on time, proudly standing beside his mom on the big day.

He knows how to have fun, too

A peek back at Vic’s life years before he appeared on Love Is Blind season 10, and it’s clear he knows how to balance work and play.

He’s in the club and having fun with friends. But, in all honesty, the majority of his posts are fitness, work, and vacation-based!

Vic loves a birthday post

Judging by a fair amount of the Love Is Blind star‘s posts, he loves to celebrate his birthdays in a major way.

Vic can be seen tagging himself in Athens, Greece, on his 34th birthday that just went by.

Prior to that, he also visited Cape Town, South Africa, Atlanta, Georgia, and Grenada to make birthday memories!

The big move that brought him to Ohio

If you thought Vic just casually ended up in Ohio, think again.

In a 2023 Instagram post, he shared that he left New York City in 2019 for a job opportunity in Washington, DC, later heading to Missouri for another role, and even spending time in Georgia before making what he called his “final move.”

That move? Columbus, Ohio… to join The Ohio State University as a professor.

It wasn’t just a career hop, but a full-on life evolution. Vic opened up about living far from his “day ones,” learning about himself in new spaces, and building unexpected connections along the way, professionally, personally and spiritually.

He’s sharing his intense workouts

Before Vic opted for a social experiment that would be aired to the whole world, he was just living the gym rat life like anyone else.

From HIIT workouts to cardio, supersets and bench press, 6 ft 3 Vic is no stranger to putting himself through it all in a bid to be a part of the fit fam.

